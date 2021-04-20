Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

