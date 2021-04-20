Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $157.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

