Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.5% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

