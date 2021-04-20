Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $300,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

MOS stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

