Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,249 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $22,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

