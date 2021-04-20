Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

