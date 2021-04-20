LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LENSAR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

