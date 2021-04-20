LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $566.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.20 million and the lowest is $427.40 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.