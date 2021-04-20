Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 17551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

