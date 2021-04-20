Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. 3,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

