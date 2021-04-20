Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

