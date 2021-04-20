Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $403.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.48 and a 200-day moving average of $371.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.42 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

