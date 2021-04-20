Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

