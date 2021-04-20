Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.01. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

