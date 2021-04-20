Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $723.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

