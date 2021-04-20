LINKA Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $799,167.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.51 or 0.00643151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

