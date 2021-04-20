Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

