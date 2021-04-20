Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

