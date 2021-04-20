Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Reduced by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $391.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.66 and its 200-day moving average is $357.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.