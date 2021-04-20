LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading 2.8% Higher

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. 50,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 11,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

About LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

