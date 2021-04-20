L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. 85,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,257. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

