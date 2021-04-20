Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

