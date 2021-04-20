Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

