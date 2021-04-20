Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

