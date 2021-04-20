Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock worth $726,591. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

