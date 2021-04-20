Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $247.91 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

