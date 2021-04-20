Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

LGIH stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

