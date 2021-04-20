Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

NYSE LOW opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $208.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

