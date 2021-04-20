LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,131 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.