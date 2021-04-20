LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

