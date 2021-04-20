LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

RAD stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.