LPL Financial LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

