LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.54

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $151.02 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00088627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00641759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,951 coins and its circulating supply is 280,505,411 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

