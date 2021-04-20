Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

