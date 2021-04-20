LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.59. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.26. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

