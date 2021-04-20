LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 20,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,413. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

