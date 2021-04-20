LVW Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 6,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,476. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

