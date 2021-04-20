LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,534 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 155,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 550,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

