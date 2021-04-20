Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Equities researchers at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,831,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.