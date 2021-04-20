Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $121.19

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.19, but opened at $124.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 428 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,619,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

