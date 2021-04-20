Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report sales of $9.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.87 billion. Magna International reported sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of MGA traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,660. Magna International has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

