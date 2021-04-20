Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.