MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE MX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

