Maker (MKR) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,583.18 or 0.06316703 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $327.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00093515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.46 or 0.00647781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

