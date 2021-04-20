Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $123.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.