Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.43.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $122.08 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

