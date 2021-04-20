ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36-$1.44 EPS.

MAN stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. 2,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,727. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

