Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,783 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

