Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

