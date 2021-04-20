Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 5.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

